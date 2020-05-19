Stranded Russians headed home from Phuket

235 Russian tourists who have been stranded in Phuket due to the Covid-19 lockdown flew back home yesterday evening on a special flight.

Phuket airport director Thani Chuangchu along with airport staff and immigration police bid farewell to the Russian passengers as they were passing through the departure lounge to board the aircraft.

They departed from Phuket International Airport at around 5:30 pm on Rossiya Airlines Flight FV 6690, a special flight that has been arranged for them through the assistance of the Foreign Ministry.

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran

