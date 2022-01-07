The success of the large scale agricultural project

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives has proclaimed the achievement of a significant agricultural project at the Hin Lek Fai subdistrict of Hua Hin for the ‘Learning Centre for Enhancement of Agricultural Product Production’.

Last month, Hua Hin Today newspaper was delighted by the opening by Mr. Wanchai Nilwong of the Learning Centre for Enhancement of Agricultural Product Production in Hin Lek Fai subdistrict. The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Agriculture Office has since organised a public relations project to upgrade large-scale agriculture with modern agriculture and link the market.

This is to disseminate and publicise the movement of large-scale agricultural projects in Thailand as a whole. On that day, Mr. Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Agriculture and C o o p e r a t i v e s was the chairman of the project to a n n o u n c e t h e success of this Hua Hin project. The project has been created and driven continuously for the 6th year and c u r r e n t l y h a s over 6,000 large plots across the country, which greatly enhances the production and marketing potential of farmers.

Furthermore, the event included displays on agriculture, fishery, crops and livestock, and demonstrations of agricultural innovations in accordance with the guidelines for the development of smart agriculture for farmers and the people who attended the event to watch.

By now, Prachuap province has a total of 74 large-scale plots comprising crops, fisheries, and livestock. In 2020, 19 large agricultural plots were supported with a total budget of more than THB 55 million, which can help farmers reduce costs, increase productivity, develop products to meet standards, and increase the potential and market competitiveness of farmers.

