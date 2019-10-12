Sunday Activities to Celebrate the Life of HM King Rama IX

The Hua Hin municipality is putting together the final touches to ensure that the memory of HM King Rama IX is commemorated with the necessary respect on Sunday October 13th, the day of his passing in 2016.

The two most significant events taking place on that day will be held at the Khao Tao Reservoir area and in front of Klai Kangwon Palace on Petchkasem Road. The public is invited to join in both events with appropriate dress essential.

At 10:00 a.m. at the Khao Tao Reservoir a commemoration and merit making ceremony will be held in recognition of the first royal initiative of the Royal Irrigation Department.

Established under the initiative of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the project enabled a dam to be built forming the lake as a water source for the people of the Khao Tao beach village.

At 6:00 p.m. the area in front of Klai Kangwon Palace will be alight as the venue of a candle-lighting ceremony near the King’s image with a silent remembrance of His Majesty’s grace for 89 seconds before the public will be invited to sing songs of royal music.

By Hua Hin Today