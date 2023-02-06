TAT Prachuap eager to build links with expat community

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it is eager to grow the relationship it has with the expatriate community in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan.

According to Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Office, tourism officials pay close attention to the local expat community.

However, he wants to strengthen ties between the regional TAT office and foreigners who live in the area long term.

Speaking to Hua Hin Today, Mr. Achawan said he wanted to communicate that his office is open to working together with the expatriate community.

He said that TAT Prachuap had been working closely with a group of expats in Thap Sakae in planning activities and organizing events together.

He said it is important that TAT and the expat community build a relationship and get to know each other.

Mr Achawan said he would like to see his office collaborate with the expatriate community over a variety of different activities related to culture and food and said that small talks or seminars may be organised in the future to help bring the two groups together.

Businesses, private agencies, or groups interested in joining TAT or having TAT support their activities should contact TAT Prachuap right away. TAT Prachuap is open and ready to assist, Mr Achawan said.

“I’d also like to say that Prachuap Khiri Khan is welcome to everyone,” Mr Achawan said.

“People of all genders, races and beliefs are all welcome in Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan.”

Mr Achawan said TAT is looking at organising activities specifically for the LGBTQ+ community, such as a CSR charity run, as well as other potential activities aimed at this community.

