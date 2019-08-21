TAT Proposes 4:00 a.m. Closing Time at Nightspots

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is proposing to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to extend the closing hours of night entertainment establishments in Thailand’s party zones by another 2 hours, from 2:00 am until 4:00 am.

TAT Governor Yutthasak Supasorn met with the Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan to extend the operating hours of night entertainment venues such as bars and nightclubs by adding a few extra hours of party time. He says it would encourage spending by foreign tourists and would promote tourism industry.

The TAT governor is heading to Pattaya on Saturday to meet with operators of the night entertainment establishments. He says he plans to visit other night hot spots around the country as well.

He added some points of clarification:

• Not every night entertainment establishments would be allowed to operate up to 4 am. Only the night spots which are popular among tourists would be considered.

• He estimates that the extra two-hour would add 25 percent in revenue to operators

• He estimates spending between 5,000-6,000 Baht per head. Yutthasak says that most tourists usually start visiting bars at 9:00 or 10:00 pm and then stay on until the venues are closed; and if the closing hours are extended by two hours, they are likely to drink more and spend more.