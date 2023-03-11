TAT to push for more flights to and from Hua Hin Airport

In an effort to boost tourism in the region, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office is pushing for more flights to and from Hua Hin Airport.

Speaking on Friday (Mar 10) at the meeting of the Royal Coast Riviera Club, which took place at the Amari Hua Hin, Khun Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Office, said that TAT will be meeting with airlines in the coming weeks about a possible flight between Hua Hin and Phuket.

Currently the airport only serves Air Asia flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

However, the TAT hopes to expand the airport’s reach by adding more destinations, such as Phuket, which in recent months has seen a boon in tourism both in terms of international arrivals and hotel occupancy.

The TAT’s meeting with airlines is scheduled for later this month, and it is hoped that the talks will result in an increase in flights to and from Hua Hin Airport in the near future.

The news comes as Air Asia recently announced that from next month its flight between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai will operate four times per week.

From April, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Speaking at the Royal Coast Riviera Club meeting, Mr Achawan also confirmed plans recently announced by the Thai government regarding the introduction of entry fees for international arrivals.

Mr Achawan said a 300 THB fee would apply to travelers arriving by air, while those arriving by water and land transport would be charged 150 THB.

For air passengers, the fee would be collected when purchasing flight tickets.

The entry fee will go towards providing an accident and insurance fund for foreign tourists, while some of the proceeds will also be used to fund the development of tourist attractions and national parks.

The meeting of the Royal Coast Riviera Club also heard from Khun Eurblarp Sripiromya, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phetchaburi Office, who outlined plans aimed at boosting tourism in the province.

Khun Eurblarp said some of the goals of TAT Phetchaburi were to attract more quality tourists to the province, both Thais and foreigners and generate income for local communities and businesses.

Khun Eurblarp said that Phetchaburi will be branded as a UNESCO Gastronomy City, a Smart Wellness City and part of the Thailand Riviera project in order to be recognised as a place to meet, as a destination for families and one which offers multi-experiences for travelers.

Creating meaningful experiences and tourist satisfaction was another important goal, Khun Eurblarp said.

TAT Phetchaburi will also prioritise sustainable tourism by encouraging no single use plastic in hotels and low carbon tourism to reduce the carbon footprint associated with travel and tourism activities throughout the province.

