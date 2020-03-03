Taxi motorcyclists attack Grab biker

A Grab passenger has posted a video of taxi motorcyclists attacking her motorcycle driver on Sukhumvit 48 Road in Klong Toey district on Monday.

Facebook user Amittaa Phongsawat posted a seven-second video showing three motorcyclists registered with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) attacking her app-based motorcycle service driver.

She wrote that she was going by Grab motorbike from her condominium to a gym. A local taxi motorcyclist stopped in front of them and hit her driver. She was also hit in the face. Fortunately, neither of them was knocked down.

A couple of other taxi motorcyclists arrived and also assaulted the Grab driver. She recorded the assault on her phone, and posted the video.

The woman asked Grab where is the security protocol for its passengers and drivers.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on his Twitter account that City Hall was aware of the incident and would question those involved and take disciplinary action on Tuesday.

WRITER: Gary Boyle

Original Source/Writer: Online Reporters

