After a very successful launch in Hua Hin, Terra Acupuncture & Herbs has now opened a branch in Cha-am in order to make it more convenient for customers living in that area and nearby to use the service. We hope you will find the new centre easy to locate situated close to the Cha am fresh market, when you turn left at the intersection and head towards the fresh market you will find it before you get there.

If you do have neck or back pain, migraines, insomnia, or any other condition, please don’t hesitate to call in for a free consultation, or call to make an appointment at 099-194-9224.

