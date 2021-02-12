Thai agriculture exports grew 2.2% last year

The office of Agriculture Economics (OAE) said on Wednesday Thai agriculture exports under free trade agreements (FTA) were worth Bt490.72 billion in 2020, up 2.2 per cent from a year earlier but Thai agri-exports to all countries last year fell 3.2 per cent as Covid-19 battered economies.

Thailand enjoyed an agricultural trade surplus with its nine FTA partners of 3.7 per cent in 2020.

OAE secretary-general Chantanon Wannakejohn said, “Exports to China expanded the most followed by Hong Kong, Peru, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.”

Export of fresh fruit increased the most at Bt83.57 billion, followed by fresh/frozen chicken (Bt27.78 billion), tapioca (Bt21.62 billion), frozen fruit (Bt6.99 billion), fresh/frozen fish (Bt4.35 billion) and fresh/frozen pork (Bt3.27 billion).

However, Thailand still enjoyed a trade surplus of Bt171.33 billion with Asean countries. Exports to Vietnam expanded the most, followed by Malaysia and Cambodia.

Source: The Nation

