Thai border patrol rounded up 14 illegal migrants at Tak border

The Thai border police have rounded up 14 illegal migrants from Myanmar, in 2 separate stings in Tak province on Friday.

The first operation was in the district of Mae Sot when 11 Burmese were captured, 1 male and 10 females, who were at the time crossing the Mei River into Thailand. All 11 have been brought to a provincial public health office for Covid-19 testing.

The second arrest occurred when 3 Burmese nationals were found also attempting to cross into the Mae Tao district of Tak. Police said the 2 men and 1 woman were carrying 46 packs of contraband tobaccos. The 3 are being detained at Tak police station for Covid-19 testing and further investigation.

According to a Nation Thailand report, a border official says the number of Covid-19 cases in the Burmese town of Myawaddy is still on the rise. Border police have increased the security in the area as an increase in illegal crossings would put Thailand’s health situation at risk of the Covid-19 virus.

Source: The Thaiger

Photo: Banmuang.co.th

