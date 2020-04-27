Thai Cabinet to decide on Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow

Thailand’s State of Emergency, as we all know, will expire this Thursday, April 30. Cabinet members will discuss tomorrow the possibility of an easing of some of the restrictions of the spread of the Covid-19 virus during their meeting.

The NSC has recommended the extension of the emergency decree as “the fight against the virus has not yet been fully under control”, despite of some tough restrictions that has been implemented across the country.

The current restrictions include a ban on inter-provincial travel and international travel, the closure of non-essential businesses, the nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am and the ban of selling of alcohol beverages.

The main downside to the “lockdown” is the financial burden that is causing millions of Thai citizens including working expats to lose their jobs. According to some reports, over 27 million people have now applied for financial assistance from the local government. The government had initially anticipated that 3 million people would qualify, but there has complaints that their application has been turned down, creating some ugly scenes outside Bangkok’s finance ministry.

Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he won’t be pressured into easing restrictions sooner than it is safe to do so, saying it is vital to avoid a second wave of infections.

With the government having colour-coded each of the Thai provinces based on the number of Covid-19 cases identified, those in provinces with no cases, as well as those with only a few number of cases, are hoping this will be taken into account.

COLOUR-CODING OF THE PROVINCES:

GREEN – No Covid-19 cases were found:

Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.

LIGHT GREEN – No new cases for the past 28 days:

Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Udon Thani, Ratchaburi and Mukdahan.

ORANGE – No new cases in the past 14 days:

Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi and Phattalung.

DARK ORANGE – Covid-19 cases have been discovered in the past 14 days:

Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

RED – Covid-19 cases found in the past 7 days:

Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani and Chumphon.

Source: The Pattaya News | The Nation | The Thaiger

Photo: The Nation Thailand

