Thai government plans to suspend the VOA for all Chinese tourists

Thai government plans to suspend the VOA (visa on arrival) for all Chinese tourists entering the kingdom, minister announced today – January 30

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health has suggested this measure to the Chinese government in order to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus in the country.

A private jet to evacuate Thais in Wuhan is now on stand-by but the government is still waiting for China’s approval, says the minister.

“I will personally travel to Wuhan and see to it that all our citizens are brought home safely. We will leave no one behind,” Anutin added.

As of now, 9,239 people worldwide have been infected with the virus and more 170 confirmed deaths. Thailand is the second country with the most number of infected patients, a total of 14. However, no deaths yet have been reported.

By Hua Hin Today

comments