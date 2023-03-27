Thai Izakaya “Praça” at The Standard, Hua Hin Wins the Best Hua Hin Restaurant Title on TripAdvisor

Named the best hotel in Southeast Asia by Travel + Leisure in 2022 and making a splash on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” the same year, The Standard, Hua Hin adds another feather to its cap with its restaurant Praça reaching the top of TripAdvisor ranking.

As of March 18, the laid-back Thai izakaya on the resort town’s famous beach walk is officially Hua Hin’s best restaurant.

Occupying an impeccably restored heritage house at the heart of The Standard, Hua Hin, the artfully lit Izakaya draws in a buzzy crowd of locals and Bangkok weekenders who have come to appreciate Praça’s retrospective, lived-in ambience and eclectic décor steeped in local history.

A creative menu centered on a modern twist on classic Thai dishes, including everyday street favorites, offers a great introduction to local food and produce, while the bar’s selection focuses on smart craft cocktails and crisp wines served in an intimate atmosphere perfect for connecting with friends and family.

“This is a great achievement for the team, and I am extremely proud of the amazing work everyone has put in since the hotel’s opening to put Praça on the map.” said Mai Timblick, Chief Creative Officer at Standard International. “From being the new kid on the block to making it to the top as a market leader in under two years is a tremendous achievement and I cannot wait to share with our guests what the Praça team has up its sleeve this coming holiday season.”

For more information about The Standard, Hua Hin and Praça, visit www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/properties/hua-hin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pracahuahin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pracahuahin/

comments