Thai man hits jackpot discovering a rare Melo pearl

Another Thai man is claiming to have found a rare Melo pearl. The Pattaya chef says he bought a shell from a local market decade ago and had no idea the object inside was a rare pearl.

After hearing the news about a man in Nakhon Si Thammarat finding what he believes is a Melo pearl possibly worth millions of baht.

57-year-old Patipat Hatthadon took the pearl off his shelf and brought it to the Gem and Jewelry Institution of Thailand where it was declared a real Melo pearl weighing 90.10 carats.

The chef bought the shell at the Larn Poe Market in Naklua 10 years ago. He found the pearl inside but didn’t realize what it was.

Patipat obtained a certificate from the institution. He’s keeping the pearl at a bank and he’s filed a report with Banglamung Police for legal protection due to the value of the pearl.

It might be worth millions of baht. He says he’s already been contacted by numerous collectors from across the world.

Source: The Thaiger

