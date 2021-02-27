Thai PM postponed his Covid-19 vaccination finds paperwork incomplete

Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is postponing his inaugural Covid‐19 vaccination after finding paperwork issues with the shipment from AstraZeneca.

In a local media report, the vaccine shipment from South Korea that was sent to Thailand last Wednesday, was only supposed to arrive tomorrow, four days earlier.

Authorities also find that the vaccine’s accompanying paperwork are neither complete nor accurate.

According to Khaosod English, an official from the prime minister’s office has confirmed the news of the postponement without disclosing any reasons.

Although the Sinovac vaccine is also being administered in Thailand, healthcare officials say Prayut is too old to receive it as its age limit bracket is 60 whilst Prayut is 66 years old.

The Sinovac vaccine drive is set to commence on Monday, 2 weeks behind schedule. Those frontline health workers, hospitality workers and vulnerable groups will receive the vaccines first.

Source: The Thaiger

Image: mycosynvac.eu

