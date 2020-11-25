Thai protest leader named one of world’s most inspiring women by BBC

The BBC has named Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul Thai pro-democracy activist as one of the world’s 100 most influential women of 2020.

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul is one of 3 Thai women to be listed. The list singles out women around the world who are driving change in challenging times.

As the leader of protest group, she came to worldwide attention at a Bangkok rally in August. When she read out the group’s controversial 10 point manifesto calling for a reformation of the Monarchy.

Her nomination follows the news that a Grammy Music executive has filed a charge of lèse-majesté against her.

The other 2 Thai women are Kotchakorn Voraakhom and Cindy Sirinya Bishop.

Kotchakorn is an urban architect who supports the importance of public spaces and green in urban environment. She seeks to nurture public and green spaces so as to make it more liveable and immune to climate change.

Cindy Sirinya Bishop is the UN Women Ambassador for Gender Equality, she is known for campaigns to end violence against women. She created the movement #DontTellMeHowToDress to stop victim-blaming and response to authorities telling women they shouldn’t dress too attractive during the Songkran period.

Source: The Nation Thailand

