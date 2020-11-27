Thai singer dies after crashing his car while on a video call

A Thai singer died after crashing his car into a lamppost while on a video call with his girlfriend.

The media did not report the estimated speed, but photos of the crash show critical damage. The roof tore off the Toyota Altis and the car is almost unrecognizable.

23-year-old Akkarachai known as Ice, was found dead at the scene on Pahonyothin Road, or Route 1. He played at many night venues and events around the Central Thailand. Ice’s friend told police that he was on his way home to his girlfriend’s house in Nakhon Sawan about 25 kilometers away. While on the phone there was suddenly a loud noise and the phone went dead.

Source: Thai Visa

