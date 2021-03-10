Thai Tiger park faces permanent closure

The danger of lasting closure hangs over a tiger park within the north-eastern area of Mukdahan, due to the illegal smuggling of tiger cubs.

The Division of National Parks, Natural life and Plant Preservation has brought charges against the Mukda Tiger Stop & ordered the office to shut for 30 days.

The DNP moreover plans to suspend the park’s working permit, which may lead to permanent closure.

In December, Wildlife Friends Establishment Thailand, a non-governmental association included within the protection of tamed and captive natural life, officers seized 5 live tigers and a separated tiger head from the park.

DNA test appeared the tiger whelps were not the descendant of child-rearing tigers at the park.

Thus, making doubts that they had been snuck in.

In the most recent advancement, DNA tests on another 2 tiger whelps, “Khao Mao” and “Khao Pluak”, appear they as well were not born at the park.

The DNP accepts these offspring were moreover snuck into the park.

Wildlife Conservation Office says this latest violation could see the park shut down for good. The owner of the park also faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted of wildlife smuggling and perjury.

Source: The Thaiger

