Thailand eases curfew restrictions, malls can re-open starting Sunday

The government has finally given the green light in shortening the current curfew hours, as well as shopping malls are allowed to re-open.

A new curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 4:00am starting May 17 until further notice. CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin officially announced today the easing of some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Shopping malls can reopen from Sunday, albeit with strict social distancing and screening measures in place.

Movie theatres must remain closed but food courts in malls can also re-open. The opening hours for malls will be from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Retail shops are allowed to reopen including book stores, furniture, electrical, office supplies, cosmetics, sports stores and car wash services. However, massage parlours will still remain closed.

Thailand’s borders will remain closed until further notice, except for repatriations and the transportation of cargo and goods although interprovincial travels are discouraged.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Thai Visa THE NATION | Daily News | Bangkok Biz News

