Thailand extends Covid emergency decree for another month

The Thai government announced on Monday that it will extend the emergency rule against COVID-19 for another month, but have eased some restriction measures in most provinces including the capital as the country’s infected cases fell significantly.

The Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) extended the emergency decree until end of March to effectively maintain the spread of the pandemic, said CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The emergency rule, has been and extended several times on a monthly basis, allowing the government to assess closely the disease-control measures.

Recently, the CCSA had also lifted the ban on restaurants and bars serving alcoholic beverages in several provinces including Bangkok. Alcoholic beverages can only be served until 11:00 p.m., the spokesman added.

Samut Sakhon is the only province under the highest risk category with continued health safety restrictions.

Live music performances are now allowed in bars and restaurants but dancing is still prohibited, he added.

Original writer: XINHUA News Agency

Source: Thailand Herald

