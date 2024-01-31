Thailand Open: Maria, Fruhvirtova, Putintseva and Lin Zhu score Tuesday wins in Hua Hin

Tatjana Maria, Linda Fruhvirtova, Yulia Putintseva and defending champion Lin Zhu were along the winners on day two of the Thailand Open presented by E@.

Maria, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, is seeded fourth this year and will be keen to match or better last year’s run to the quarter-finals in Hua Hin. Tuesday’s compact 6-3 6-1 victory over qualifier Arianne Hartono set up a last 16 meeting with American Katie Volynets.

Eighteen-year-old Fruhvirtova reached the last 16 with a 6-3 6-1 win over Anastasia Tikhonova, a late replacement for her scheduled opponent Claire Liu. Liu was forced to withdraw before the match with illness and Tikhonova, a Lucky Loser in qualifying, was called in to play instead.

“The first rounds are always tricky and I didn’t know who I was going to play until the last minute, so I’m glad I managed. I just tried to focus on my own game,” said Fruhvritova. “These things can happen. It was unexpected. It was really important that I focused more on how I was going to play than who I was going to play.”

Fruhvirtova now faces a much-anticipated second round clash with 2023 champion Lin Zhu after Zhu, seeded second and the highest ranked player left in the draw, beat Australian teenager Taylah Preston in two tight sets.

“It was a really tough match for me. I think she played really well today,” said Lin Zhu. “I never really saw her play before so it was tough for me to read her game. I was really happy to hang in there and find solutions. It’s really good to be back here in Hua Hin. I have really good memories from here last year so I want to keep going.”

Arina Rodionova of Australia needed almost three hours to outlast talented Chinese Yue Yuan 7-6(6) 4-6 6-3 on a hot and humid Court 1 in what was the longest match of the tournament so far. The pair are playing doubles together this week and were evenly matched on the singles court.

“It was crazy. It was so hot and humid. We played for nearly three hours and she hits the ball so hard,” said Rodionova, who plays China’s Zhuoxuan Bai on Thursday. “I didn’t really have much off-season, I just played a lot of matches so that’s where I got my fitness from. I took it one point at a time, fighting as hard as I can. That’s about it. That’s my secret. Experience helps as well.”

For the second evening in succession, a seeded player was pushed very hard by a local wildcard. 24 hours after Lanlana Tararudee gave Paula Badosa a testing time, Thailand’s Thasaporn Naklo took a set from Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday despite being ranked 336 places below the Kazakh in the WTA Rankings. Putintseva plays Viktorija Golubic on Wednesday.

Wednesday also sees Badosa return to the court, this time against Diana Shnaider, who knocked out top seed Magda Linette on Monday. Qualifier Dalma Galfi, conqueror of Ajla Tomljanovic, takes on fifth seed Xiyu Wang before third seed Xinyu Wang plays Nao Hibino of Japan.

