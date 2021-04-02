Thailand Post releases new stamp series to honour heritage of Thai massage

Thailand Post has launched a new set of stamps under the “Reusi Dat Ton” (Thai Hermit Exercise) series to celebrate “Nuad Thai” or Thai massage, which was named Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage for humanity by Unesco in 2019.

The launch on Friday was also timed to mark Thai Heritage Conservation Day, which falls on April 2 every year.

The hermit exercises are a series of stretches that have been traditionally used to ease aches and pains. The postures are depicted in statues at Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) that were placed there during the reign of King Rama III (1824-1851).

