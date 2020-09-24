Thailand ranked 8th on children’s rights during Covid-19

According to the International Children’s Aid and Support Organisation, Thailand ranked 8th out of 182 countries in conceding children’s basic rights during the Covid-19 crisis.

The assessment was made according to the 4 aspects of children’s rights:

1. The right to live

2. Health and medical rights

3. Educational rights

4. The right for protection and creating an environment for children

Top 10 countries are as follows:

Iceland Switzerland Finland Sweden Germany Netherlands Slovenia Thailand France Denmark

In this regard, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all ministries and public sectors for prioritising basic children’s right that has made Thailand ranked 8th in the world and the only country Asian country in the Top 10 list.

