Thailand to promote Kaeng Krachan forest as world heritage

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has continued to pursue the promotion of Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, hoping the process will help promote conservation.

The extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee is now taking place, with delegates from Thailand led by the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Varawut Silpa-archa joining remotely, due to the spread of COVID-19.

On this occasion, the Thai delegates presented the restoration of Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, as part of the continued effort to promote the forest area as a Natural World Heritage Site.

Thailand has continued to pursue the nomination of Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex as a World Heritage Site, with the latest effort being the fourth. The country believes a declaration of World Heritage status would help promote the conservation of natural resources.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MNRE), Thailand has been complying with the suggestions and addressing concerns raised at last year World Heritage Committee session, including specific requests from local ethnic minority communities, and human rights issues.

They say all necessary public consultations on the World Heritage nomination have been completed in the area, along with continued efforts to address human rights issues faced by the local ethnic minority, who live within the area of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

The extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee is taking place from 16th to 31st July to discuss the nomination or removal of sites on World Heritage lists, and to review work guidelines according to the committee’s conventions and obligations.

