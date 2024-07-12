Thailand to waive visa requirements for tourists from 93 countries starting July 15

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that Thailand will waive visa requirements for tourists from 93 countries starting July 15, 2024, in an effort to boost tourism and ease travel restrictions.

This expansion, up from the current 57 countries, was announced by Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to the Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, on Friday.

The new regulation will allow visitors to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. Additionally, the number of countries and territories whose citizens require a visa upon arrival will increase from 19 to 31.

In a further move to attract skilled workers, a new “workcation” visa called the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) will be introduced. This visa will permit qualified foreign professionals to stay and work in Thailand for up to 180 days at a time.

The new visa measures, which are awaiting Cabinet approval, are expected to be a formality, according to Traisulee.

“The Ministry of Interior is preparing to announce the 60-day visa exemption for 93 countries, along with updating visa procedures to be more flexible, to support Thailand in attracting tourists worldwide,” said Traisulee.

The updated visa measures include four key announcements:

1. Temporary visa exemption: The announcement specifies the list of countries/territories whose passport holders or travel document holders are temporarily exempt from visa requirements for tourism, short-term business, or work purposes and can stay in the Kingdom for up to 60 days. The number of countries/territories receiving the visa exemption (visa-free) has been increased to 93, up from the previous 57.

2. Visa on arrival eligibility: The list of countries eligible for Visa on Arrival (VOA) at immigration checkpoints will be expanded to 31 countries and territories.

3. Destination Thailand Visa (DTV): This new visa type will be introduced for high-skilled professionals, freelancers, remote workers, and those wishing to stay in Thailand for both work and tourism. The DTV will allow a stay of up to 180 days per entry, with a visa validity of five years.

4. Special permission for study and work: This announcement updates the rights for international students entering Thailand for undergraduate studies and above, holding a Non-Immigrant Visa code ED. It aims to attract potential and skilled individuals to the country’s labor market by extending their stay for one year after graduation to seek employment, travel, or engage in other activities in Thailand.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has reviewed and signed all four announcements. They are now in the process of being presented to the Prime Minister for signing. After that, they will be published in the Royal Gazette, and all announcements will take effect from July 15, 2024, onwards,” added Traisulee.

These measures are part ofthe government’s policy under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to drive the tourism economy by attracting more international tourists and facilitating travel.

