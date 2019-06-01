Thailand’s “AnimalFriendly” Clinic All Set Up

The trial opening of People & Animals Thailand Clinic (PAT) last April 28th 2019 intended for animal lovers and supporters of this new clinic, will be providing free vaccinations, sterilisation and other treatment for stray/ street dogs so as to ease the work of many street dog rescuers in the region. However, this is not a normal veterinary clinic, nor a dog shelter or a service clinic for pet animals.

It focused mainly on stray/ street dogs that needs treatment. The PAT Clinic is able to administer about 40 sterilisations a day by their 2 professional veterinarians who are equipped with new medical equipment. “It’s just a matter of few weeks before our Clinic will be in full swing”, Paula (Clinic’s Manager) says “while the small details are being sorted out. Announcement will be made for our Clinic’s official opening date.”

For enquiries call Paula 064 918 7461. Location: The 1st shop-house unit north of “The Energy” on the ocean side of Petchkasem Road, Cha-Am. Look for the 197 Km marker in the centre island. #peopleanimalsthailand

