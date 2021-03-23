Thailand’s detention centres 300 immigrants test positive

300 immigrants to Thailand have positive results for Covid-19, according to The Centre for Covid-19 Administration. The immigrants who entered Thailand illegally were tested at the Immigration Bureau’s detention centres in Suan Phlu and Bang Khen, with 297 testings positive for the virus.

The overcrowded centres have stopped accepting new detainees as the bureau is currently holding over 2,000 illegal migrants at various detention centres nationwide.

In response to the overflow of detainees, a new 120-bed field hospital is being set up at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

The national police chief says those infected detainees would be sent to the new field hospital to receive treatment by doctors and nurses from the Police General Hospital.

Most of the detainees are allegedly from Myanmar, but some are from Vietnam and Cambodia.

Around 68 of the illegal migrants are reportedly Burmese, while the others are Laotian and Cambodian nationals.

Nit Auytekkheng from the Ranong Chamber of Commerce says locals are worried the province will become a permanent centre for refugees.

Source: The Thaiger

