Thailand’s holiday weekend sees an increasing number of road accidents.

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that 139 people have died and 653 have been injured in the course of the 4-days holiday. The holiday was introduced to increase domestic tourism.

The Pattaya News stated that 455 car accidents have been recorded. 78.64% of the accidents were caused by extreme speeding, which occurred mostly in Chonburi province.

Reports stated that 466 people have been injured and 82 have died in car accidents. 153 road accidents included motorcycles, in which 165 were injured and 47 motorcyclists were killed.

Most of the bike accidents were recorded in the central province of Nonthaburi and the northern province of Lamphun.

Furthermore, 21 road accidents included truck accidents and public transportation. 5 were by public buses, 13 were caused by trucks, and 3 were by trains. A total of 10 deaths and 22 injuries were reported.

Source: The Pattaya News

