Thailand’s Minister of Transport visits new Hua Hin Railway Station to boost safety for New Year travel

As part of an effort to help ensure safety and convenience for travelers during the upcoming New Year festival, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Thailand’s Minister of Transport, made an official visit to the newly opened Hua Hin Railway Station on Thursday.

Arriving at approximately 17:30, the Minister, accompanied by his team, conducted an inspection of the station, with the visit was part of a broader initiative to prepare for the expected surge in public travel during the New Year festival.

Welcoming the Minister were local officials including Mr. Kittipong Sukphakarnkul, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Ms. Tawiporn Piromtawi, the Provincial Transport Officer, and others. Representing the State Railway of Thailand, Mr. Awirut Thongnet, the Deputy Director, briefed the Minister on the readiness of the southern line’s double-track railway and the ongoing efforts to enhance rail transport connectivity.

Mr. Juangroongruangkit expressed his concern for citizens traveling for the holidays, whether returning to their hometowns, embarking on tourism, or engaging in religious activities. Anticipating heavy use of both private vehicles and public transportation services, he emphasized the need for all departments under the Ministry of Transport to be fully prepared.

The Minister’s directive was to ensure the convenience and safety of the public during the festival. He urged officials to contribute to the citizens’ happiness and smiles, focusing particularly on train travel. He stressed the importance of vigilance, adherence to rules and regulations, and the overall safety of travelers.

Mr. Juangroongruangkit also took the time to speak with the staff and distribute cloth bags to the public using the services at the Hua Hin Railway Station’s new building.

