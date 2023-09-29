Thammanoon Sriroj claims victory at the Toyota Senior Championship 2023 in Hua Hin

Thai golf veteran, Thammanoon Sriroj, has added another feather to his cap, emerging as the champion of the Toyota Senior Championship 2023 held at the esteemed Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

The 54-year-old golfer from Plu Ta Luang finished the intense competition with an impressive score of 9-under-par 207, narrowly beating Prayad Marksaeng by a single stroke. With this win, Sriroj secured the title of the Thai Senior Tour for 2023 and bagged a prize money of 117,600 baht.

The championship, which was the final event of the SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour for the year, had an aggregate prize pool of 1 million baht. Spanning three days from September 26-28, the tournament witnessed 65 golfers battling through 54 holes in the stroke-play format.

In a thrilling final round, Sriroj, previously a five-time Asian Tour champion, shared the leaderboard with local golfer Prayad Marksaeng and Simon Yates, a Scottish golfer based in Thailand. After securing a 5-stroke lead in the initial five holes, the pressure was on as Marksaeng reduced the gap with birdies on the 8th, 11th, and 12th holes.

A nail-biting climax awaited the spectators when Marksaeng’s birdie on the 16th and Sriroj’s bogey on the 17th made the difference a mere single stroke as they approached the 18th. While Marksaeng’s second shot exceeded the green, Sriroj’s tee shot found shade under a tree. But with a masterful recovery shot, Sriroj placed the ball safely on the green, holding his par and sealing the championship.

Reflecting on his victory, Thammanoon Sriroj remarked, “I am delighted to win the first championship of this year with the association. Today’s start was excellent, especially during the first five holes. Then I almost made a hole-in-one birdie on hole 14. My recovery shot on the 18th also went as planned, which ultimately helped me secure the championship.”

Prayad Marksaeng concluded the tournament at 8-under-par 208, securing the second spot and earning a prize of 78,400 baht. Udon Duangdecha and Simon Yates shared the third position, each with 4-under-par 212, and took home 53,900 baht.

Leaderboard Highlights:

Thamnoon Siroj: -9 (207) – 117,600 baht 2. Pariyut Maksang: -8 (208) – 78,400 baht Udon Duangdecha, Simon Yates: Tied at -4 (212) – 53,900 baht each Nadim Inayat: -2 (214) – 39,200 baht

