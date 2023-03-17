Thanarat Camp military base in Pranburi set to become new tourist attraction

The Thanarat Camp military base in Pranburi is set to become a new tourist attraction, according to officials who visited the site on Thursday, March 16th.

The officials, including Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office and Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, President of Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, went on-site to survey the potential and readiness of various tourist attractions within the Army Training Center.

Military officials have a plan to promote tourism within the camp, as it has many attractions that could be interesting to tourists, said Maj. Gen. Awut Putthi-Amnuai, commander of the Infantry Center, Thanarat Camp.

The camp is convenient, safe, and can also link to other tourist destinations of the army nearby, such as Ratchapak Park and Suan Son Pradiphat in Hua Hin District, he added.

Thanarat Camp is well-equipped to accommodate tourism activities for families, groups, Thai and foreign tourists. With its strategic location and natural beauty, it is expected to become a popular tourist destination.

The camp offers a wide range of activities for visitors, including trekking, camping, cycling, bird watching, and cultural tours.

In addition to its natural beauty and recreational activities, Thanarat Camp has a rich historical significance. It was named after Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, who served as the prime minister of Thailand during World War II. The camp played a significant role in the country’s military history, and visitors can learn more about this through the various exhibitions and museums in the camp.

“Thanarat Camp, it is a birthplace of scientific knowledge for the infantry and produces officers from lieutenants to colonels for the entire army in Thailand, said Maj. Gen. Awut Putthi-Amnuai.

“It is the largest military camp of the army with an area of over 50,000 rai (approximately 20,000 acres) with abundant nature, including forests and waterways.

“The tourist attractions within Thanarat Camp include the Anusawari Sam Kasat Monument, Chomphon Sirichon Thanarat, the 11th Prime Minister of Thailand, which is a place to gather historical artifacts, personal belongings, and royal decorations of both Thai and foreign dignitaries.

“The Infantry Museum displays ancient weapons from various eras and the arrival pavilion is located on the west bank of the Pran Buri River, in the western part of the camp.

“It is a relaxing place with a hexagonal teak pavilion, which is home to the half-body statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX, for tourists to pay their respects. The surrounding area is a garden filled with trees from literary works and natural forests to provide shade. There are also challenging activities and natural study activities such as rock climbing, bungee jumping, shooting, and scenic viewpoints?, Maj. Gen. Awut Putthi-Amnuai added.

The Thanarat Military Camp has received the Tourism Industry Award for Outstanding Organization for Tourism Promotion and Development in 2002, Thailand Tourism Awards 2545.

Those interested can contact the Tourist Office of the Infantry Center, Thanarat Camp, at 032-621730, 098-7814598, or Facebook: Thanarat Tourist.

