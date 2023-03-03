Thap Sakae district is a perfect overnight or weekend getaway from Hua Hin

Hua Hin is a wonderful place to live or visit as a tourist. But thinking that Hua Hin is all this region has to offer in terms of places to stay and interesting things to see and do is a big mistake.

Prachuap Khiri Khan province is made up of eight districts and while Hua Hin is the best known, all of the other districts are well worth visiting in their own right.

If you’re looking for a perfect overnight or weekend trip away from Hua Hin, Thap Sakae district might just be the place for you.

Located about 130 kilometers south of Hua Hin, Thap Sakae offers visitors a chance to explore stunning temples, interesting landmarks, and beautiful beaches, all while enjoying a quieter and more relaxed atmosphere.

The best way to get to Thap Sakae from Hua Hin is by car. While there are some buses going there, public transportation is limited. The drive from Hua Hin takes a little over two hours and is on the long straight road south out of town (Route 4).

Things to see and and do in Thap Sakae

Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat

For anyone visiting Thap Sakae, one of the must-see landmarks is Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat. It is actually located in the neighboring Bang Saphan district but is just a short 15 minute drive from Thap Sakae.

Arguably one of the most spectacular religious sites in the Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat complex is Wat Tang Sai, which is one of the most magnificent temples not only in the region but in all of southern Thailand.

Wat Tang Sai was built in 1996 to mark King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s 50th year of reign.

The temple is a five story complex and features 9 pagodas to represent His Majesty The King Rama IX.

Go to the rear of the complex and you can take in spectacular views of the neighbouring coastline.

Wat Ang Suwan (Wat Nong Hoi)

For those interested in local culture and history Wat Ang Suwan is well worth visiting. The temple is said to be the only temple in the world made from sugar palm wood.

The temple took seven years to build, with the wood used in the construction understood to be almost one hundred years old. The chapel was constructed from more than 10,000 sugar palm trees.

Villagers believe that whenever someone becomes ill or suffers from any ailment, they should visit the temple and pay respects to the statue of revered monk “Luang Pu Sai”.

Wat Ban Thung Kled

Another temple worth visiting is Wat Ban Thung Kled.

This unusual temple is like no other in the region and features more than 3.7 million coins which have been stuck on the temple’s walls.

There is room for a further 600,000 coins and visitors can donate their own coins and stick them on the walls.

Wat Huai Luek

If you have ever travelled south out of Hua Hin towards Bang Saphan or even Phuket you will have seen Wat Huai Luek.

The giant golden swan is located on the Bangkok bound side of Petchkasem Road in Thap Sakae.

People who make merit at the temple do so to ask for fortune or money, and when the request is granted, often bring bracelets or sculptures of swans to say thank you.

If you visit the Wat Huai Luek, you will hear motorists sounding their horns as they drive past. They do this as a mark of respect and to ask for good luck and safe travel on their journey.

In addition to its temples and landmarks, Thap Sakae also has several beautiful beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, or just relaxing. Beaches worth visiting include Huai Yang Beach, Thap Sakae Beach, and Ban Krut Beach, all of which offer stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere.

As for accommodation, there are lots of small resorts and bungalows located in Thap Sakae, most of which are fairly affordable.

For this trip we stayed at the Rocky Point Resort and while room rates may vary depending on the time of year, we paid 1,500 THB per night, including breakfast. The resort is also a great pool and sunbathing area and has bicycles to hire.

The resort is located on the tip of a small peninsula, with the neighbouring beach one of the few places in the province where you can witness both the sunrise and sunset.

All of the places featured in this article are located fairly close to one another and could be visited in a day by car and by using the Google Map links provided.

Overall, Thap Sakae is a great destination for those seeking a quieter experience away from Hua Hin. With its stunning temples, interesting landmarks, and beautiful beaches, this district offers something for everyone and is well worth a visit for an overnight or weekend trip.

Punyisa Chalauysophon contributed to this article

