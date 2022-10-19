InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is delighted to be the venue for an exclusive performance by soul, doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll legends The Platters Experience.

The Platters Experience carries on the rich musical tradition established by The Platters, who from the 1950s gained global fame for their multi-genre vocal stylings. Among many top hits are the instantly recognisable songs ‘Only You’, ‘The Great Pretender’, ‘Twilight Time’, ‘Wonderful World’ and ‘You Make Me Feel Brand New’. The group had 40 chart hits on the Billboard 100 between 1955 and 1967 and to date has sold upwards of 100 million records. The Platters were elected into The Rock ‘n’ Roll

Hall of Fame in 1990.

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort invites you to be a part of that incredible tradition during ‘The 1st Magic Touch – The Platters Experience Live in Hua Hin’. The concert event is the band’s first-ever appearance in Hua Hin and takes place on Saturday, 19 November 2022 from 6.00 p.m.

A ticket price of THB 7,500 net includes four-course dinner, while tickets priced at THB 1,500 net include welcome drinks. Tickets will be available for purchase from 18 October 2022.

The concert promises to be a magical night of music made even more delightful by the soothing seaside ambience of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort. Indeed, there’s no pretending where music fans will want to be on the evening of Saturday, 19 November 2022.

Experience a truly magical night under the stars during The 1st Magic Touch – The Platters Experience Live in Hua Hin at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

For ticket information and other queries:

Tel: +66 (0) 32 616 999

Email: events.ichh@ihg.com

