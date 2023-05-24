The British vlogger on bringing boxing superstar Tyson Fury to Bangkok

Renowned British vlogger Dan Cheeseman, the face behind the popular social media channels “Dan About Thailand,” is set to host an extraordinary event that will leave boxing enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

The highlight of the evening will be a special appearance by none other than the WBC Heavyweight boxing champion of the world, Tyson Fury.

Scheduled to take place on June 8th at the prestigious Millennium Hilton Hotel in Bangkok, this gala dinner promises to be a once in a lifetime experience for fans of the sport.

Fury’s rise to fame was cemented through his exhilarating trilogy against Deontay Wilder, where he emerged victorious and maintained his unbeaten record.

Now, boxing enthusiasts in Thailand have a unique opportunity to witness the boxing legend up close and personal, as he takes part in the gala dinner event organized by Dan Cheeseman.

The evening will commence with a sumptuous dinner, complemented by a free flow of wine, beer, and soft drinks.

Tickets for this memorable event are priced at 6,000 THB per person. However, those interested in sharing the experience with friends can take advantage of a discount by booking a table of ten.

One of the main highlights of the evening will be an exclusive interview with Tyson Fury, delving into all aspects of his life both inside and outside the ring, his ongoing battle with mental health issues and the resurrection of his career that has seen him become the WBC Heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Fans will have the opportunity to gain insights into his extraordinary career, his personal journey, and the philosophy that has made him the star attraction in the world of boxing.

Moreover, a Q&A session will allow attendees to pose their own questions to the champion, creating an interactive and engaging atmosphere.

For VIP Gold ticket holders, an additional meet and greet session awaits. This exclusive opportunity provides an intimate setting for fans to meet Tyson Fury personally and have their photographs taken with the boxing legend. VIP Gold tickets, which include access to the gala dinner, are priced at 9,000 THB. Similar to regular tickets, a discount is available for those interested in booking a table of ten.

Dan Cheeseman, the mastermind behind this extraordinary event and whose Dan About Thailand videos reach approximately 3 million per month, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing Tyson Fury to Thailand.

“It’s an honor to host such an iconic figure in the world of boxing,” Dan told Hua Hin Today.

“This gala dinner is not just about the sport itself, but also about giving fans an opportunity to connect with their heroes on a deeper level. The event is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am confident that the night will leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends.”

Dan said he was motivated to organise the event as he liked the challenge of bringing the most famous name from the world of boxing to Thailand.

“I wanted to create an event that offered something special for people to attend and once the opportunity came to host Tyson Fury, I knew I had to give it a try”, Dan added.

With the anticipation building, boxing fans across Thailand have already been securing their tickets to this unprecedented event. The chance to witness the boxing legend, Tyson Fury, at the Millennium Hilton Hotel in Bangkok is undoubtedly a dream come true for many.

There are still a few tickets available. To secure your tickets for the gala dinner and have the opportunity to meet and interact with Tyson Fury, visit the official event website or Dan About Thailand.

Act fast, as this once in a lifetime opportunity is expected to sell out soon.

comments