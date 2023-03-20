The first Hua Hin Mini Boat Show is happening this weekend – don’t miss it!

Picturesque Pak Nam Pran is set to host the region’s very first Mini Boat Show, a three-day event that promises to be a treat for both yachting enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

Taking place from March 24th to 26th at the Racer Marina, the event will showcase a range of boats, yachts, and other marine equipment from leading exhibitors.

Visitors to the Hua Hin Mini Boat Show will have the opportunity to speak with professionals about their projects, get inspired by the latest developments in yachting technology, or simply enjoy the scenic surroundings while sipping on a refreshing drink or sampling some local cuisine.

The event will feature a diverse selection of exhibitors, including yacht brokers, equipment suppliers, and service providers.

This means that whether you are in the market for a new yacht or simply looking for some inspiration for your next boating adventure, there will be something for everyone at the show.

The Hua Hin Mini Boat Show is not just for adults – it is also designed to be a family-friendly event.

On Saturday and Sunday, The Weekend Playground will at the event hosting a range of activities for children, ensuring that the whole family can enjoy the pleasures of yachting together.

Visitors to the Hua Hin Mini Boat Show will also have the opportunity to check out some of the latest yachting publications. The event will be attended by the well-known yachting magazine Yacht Style, while Hua Hin Today is also an official media partner.

The Racer Marina is an ideal location for the event, with its large space and wide range of facilities for visitors, which includes ample car parking and its excellent Racer Marina Cafe.

With the event running from 10am to 6pm each day, there will be plenty of time to explore the marina, check out the boats, and enjoy the hospitality of the exhibitors.

Event organiser Lisa Mackenzie, Racer Marina Manager, believes more yachting enthusiasts should know about Hua Hin.

“I love the yachting industry and I have been joining boat shows for at least 15 years, and I think Hua Hin needs to be promoted in the yachting world, as Racer Marina is not known”, Lisa told Hua Hin Today.

Lisa said that people are often unaware there is a marina so close to Hua Hin and the event could really help to put the Racer Marina on the nautical map.

“Racer Marina is the only Marina in the area”, Lisa said.

“We have VIP berths, berths in the water, a hardstand and all the maintenance work can be done at the marina, i.e our professional welder, and all different maintenance”.

The Hua Hin Mini Boat Show promises to be a must-visit event for anyone interested in yachting or simply looking for a fun and family-friendly day out.

From its excellent location in Pak Nam Pran, and with its range of exhibitors, and activities for all ages, this is an event that is not to be missed.

Admission is free for all visitors.

For more information about the event, please visit the Racer Marina Facebook or contact the marina directly: https://www.facebook.com/RacerMarina

032 632 206

info@racer-marina.com

https://racer-marina.com/

https://goo.gl/maps/8swQQSKWduG2Hy7dA

