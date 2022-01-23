The Gallery Hua Hin: New art and cultural attraction opens at BluPort

A new art gallery, The Gallery Hua Hin, has opened at BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall.

Located on the second floor, it showcases artwork from an array of local, national and international artists.

Much of the local art has been created by artists from Baan Sillapin, otherwise known as Hua Hin Artist Village.

The Gallery Hua Hin, which is presented by Bangchak, also includes a selection of rare and classic cars from the 1950s through to the 1990s.

The centre piece of the collection is the one of a kind Daimler DS 420, the design of which was created Ajarn Wanwimol Kesangam from Hua Hin Artist Village.

The venue also includes designer fashion items from Chanel and Kate XOXO.

The Gallery Hua Hin was formally opened by former deputy prime minister Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop on Saturday (Jan 22).

The opening is part of BluPort’s strategy to make the mall ‘A Must Check Destination’ for tourists visiting Hua Hin.

Open every Monday – Friday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Entry is free of charge.

comments