Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, mayor of Hua Hin presided over the opening ceremony of the Hua Hin Enduro Group, with more than 80 members joining the event. The Hua Hin Enduro is a group of motocross riders from Hua Hin district led by Mr. Phromnatee Kumkrong.

The assembly was held at Wan Rueng Rod Gas Station in Soi Hua Hin 112. All riders started off together on their “dirt bikes” and cruised along the routes near Khao Yai Temple – Khao Laeng and Banyan Golf Course. This event was organised to promote tourism through motocrossing around Hua Hin’s outskirts.

