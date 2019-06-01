The merchants in front of Hua Hin Temple attended the meeting

Mr. Nopporn Wutikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, chaired a meeting to systemise the shops in front of Hua Hin Temple. Heads of local government agencies and other related individuals attended the meeting to consider the setback of shops in the public areas. In the past, Hua Hin Municipal has ordered the demolition of 18 shops/establishments in the area (which was meant for public use) a to comply with local government regulations.

At the meeting, shop owners requested the municipality to allocate them to a new area/ location so as to continue their business. Solutions have been outlined but yet to be announced. Whatever the outcome, pedestrian rights, traffic and public safety should be taken into serious consideration. Nevertheless, a public hearing will have to take place to express the opinions of both the civilians and entrepreneurs before taking further actions.

