The New Hua Hin Tourist Police Station Officially Opened

May 16, 2019 at the Suan Luang Queen’s Park – 19 Rai, the Tourist Police Office (Hua Hin) was officially inaugurated by Lieutenant Commander Woravit Tachasupakul, the deputy of Minister of Tourism and Sports presided over the opening ceremony and Maj. Gen. Kritthaphon Yisakorn, the Deputy Director of Tourist Police participated in welcoming honoured guests and public who joins the ceremony.

The new Hua Hin Tourist Police Station was built from the perception of its commander in order to provide and improve further services, convenience and security for tourists and foreigners. Hua Hin has a large number of foreigners living locally and tourists visiting each year, thus building a new and larger TP station gained support from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to accommodate the increasing number of tourists pouring in every year.

Ideally, the new Tourist Police Station located now at that the Royal Garden Queen’s Park at 19 Rai area (Soi 19) is the most appropriate location for its office in providing services and has an ample parking area. The total budget of the construction was 12 Million Baht and is now opened for service. The Tourist Police Station provides services for Petchburi, Chaam, Hua Hin, and Pranburi districts.

