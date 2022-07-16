The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel in Southeast Asia

Chic seafront retreat voted as the region’s top property and the 35th best place to stay in the world in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022

The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, is celebrating after it was named as the best resort hotel in Southeast Asia, and one of the finest places to stay anywhere in the world!

In the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022, which are voted for by the discerning readers of the world’s leading luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, The Standard, Hua Hin achieved an outstanding overall score of 97.38 out of 100. This ranked it as the:

✅ #1 Resort Hotel in Southeast Asia

✅ #7 Resort Hotel in Asia

✅ #35 Hotel or Resort in the World

This is a remarkable achievement for such a new hotel, which only started welcoming the world in December 2021. It is also a wonderful reflection of the resort’s impact on the hospitality scene and how its experience-seeking guests have embraced The Standard, Hua Hin’s high-style, culture-rich concept.

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the industry. The awards reflect the personal views of Travel + Leisure’s readership, a group of more than 30 million sophisticated and savvy global travelers who appreciate extraordinary travel and lifestyle experiences.

The awards are divided into multiple categories, including hotels, airlines, cities, islands, cruise ships, safaris and more, each of which are assigned a scored in a number of categories. The Standard, Hua Hin received especially high ratings for its “value”, “rooms & facilities” and “food”. In fact, it was rated as the #1 hotel in the world in terms of value for money.

“We are so proud that The Standard, Hua Hin has been named the number one resort hotel in Southeast Asia in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022,” commented Amber Asher, CEO of Standard International. This beautiful region is home to some of the world’s most breathtaking properties, so to be ranked as the best – only six months after we opened our doors – is deeply humbling. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us, and of course to our entire team for making this possible by creating such exceptional guest experiences. We look forward to inviting even more travellers, including Travel + Leisure’s esteemed readers, to rediscover Hua Hin in future.”

Nestled directly on the beach, The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s tropical shores. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, the mid-century design Lido pool and bar, a beachfront Thai izakaya restaurant, a juice café and beachside Surf Club, this chic seafront retreat is a haven for curious global explorers. The resort has also elevated the social scene in Hua Hin with a series of cultural “Happenings”, from wellness weekends and artistic escapes to pool parties, live concerts and more.

The Standard hotels are present in the planet’s most desirable destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin, Ibiza and, as of July 29th, Bangkok, with the opening of its Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

