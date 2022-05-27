The Standard, Hua Hin named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” 2022

Chic beachfront resort on Thailand’s gulf coast, which opened in December 2021, is one of only 17 new properties in Asia Pacific to make this prestigious annual list

The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, has been named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” for 2022, which recognises the world’s most exciting new hotels.

Each year, Condé Nast Traveler, the luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, showcases the best and brightest new hotels and resorts around the world. Now in its 26th edition, the “Hot List” is considered the definitive collection of new openings for experience-seeking global explorers. The Standard, Hua Hin was one of only 17 new hotels in Asia and Australia to make the list.

The Standard, Hua Hin was described by Condé Nast Traveler as bringing a “dose of youthful energy” to Hua Hin. “Guests are greeted by fresh contemporary art and mid-century-modern furnishings; then pathways palisaded with bamboo and bougainvillea snake to the boho-beachy villas (where disco balls hang in the bathrooms). The main action happens at the pool, where Bangkok’s beau monde lounges under candy-striped umbrellas and two restaurants serve drinks and Thai-with-a-twist bites,” it added.

“We are thrilled to have been named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Hot List. Condé Nast Traveler is one of the world’s leading travel magazines and the opinions of its highly respected editorial team mean a great deal to discerning travellers across the globe. Fewer than 100 new properties worldwide made the list, and only one in Thailand, so this is truly a humbling honour. As Thailand reopens its doors to international visitors, we look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to discover Hua Hin and our beautiful seaside retreat,” said Mr. Amar Lalvani, Executive Chairman of Standard International.

Since it opened its doors in December 2021, The Standard, Hua Hin has elevated the social scene in this popular beach resort with a series of cultural “Happenings”, from wellness weekends and artistic escapes to pool parties, live concerts and more. A nod to The Standard’s first waterfront resort in Miami, this creative retreat blends contemporary style with authentic local heritage.

Nestled in a lush garden of tropical flora and foliage, just steps from the golden sands of Hua Hin Beach and the glistening Gulf of Thailand, The Standard, Hua Hin features a collection of 199 chic rooms, suites and villas, complemented by an innovative culinary program, a vibrant pool scene and world-class wellness.

The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin and very soon Bangkok.

