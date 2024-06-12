The street dogs issue: Stamford University students join hands with Rescue P.A.W.S.

Hua Hin faces a persistent challenge with its stray dog population, an issue that impacts both animal welfare and public health.

Addressing this complex problem requires a comprehensive approach, and Rescue P.A.W.S., a not-for-profit animal welfare organization based in Thailand, has been at the forefront of these efforts since 2013. Recently, a group of compassionate students from Stamford University took significant steps to support this cause, highlighting the critical work of Rescue P.A.W.S. and contributing directly to the welfare of stray dogs.

Rescue P.A.W.S. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for stray animals through multiple approaches that include sterilization, adoption, and education. Since its inception, the organization has conducted over 11,000 sterilizations and almost 40,000 vaccinations, leading to a marked reduction in the stray dog population in Hua Hin. These efforts have significantly improved the health and safety of street animals, showcasing the power of community-driven initiatives.

Recently, Stamford University students volunteered to support Rescue P.A.W.S. They organized a trip to take an interview with Rebecca Juytong – the marketing and adoptions manager. They collected dog food, observed how this organization works in order to highlight the problem of stray animals. The students’ involvement didn’t stop there. They created a short video aimed at raising awareness about the work of Rescue P.A.W.S. and the broader social issue of stray animal overpopulation.

The primary objective of this interview was to highlight the impactful work of Rescue P.A.W.S. and raise awareness among viewers to support and participate in these efforts. Rebecca Juytong emphasized the importance of sterilization and vaccination programs in reducing stray populations and improving health outcomes, as well as the role of education in changing community attitudes and promoting a culture of compassion and responsibility towards stray animals. Local and international animal welfare supporters, potential volunteers and donors, and local communities in Hua Hin and surrounding areas are welcomed to support Rescue P.A.W.S.

Organization’s vaccination and sterilization programs highlighted the significant reduction in stray populations and improved health outcomes. Moreover, they emphasize the role of education in fostering compassionate and responsible attitudes towards stray animals.

The activity of Rescue P.A.W.S. is crucial in addressing the issue of stray animals in Hua Hin and Thailand as a whole. The problem of stray dogs is not only an animal welfare concern but also a public health issue, making the work and support of organizations like Rescue P.A.W.S. incredibly important.

Students of Stamford’s BBA IBM program:

Samoylovskiy Andrey

Samoylovskiy Alexey

comments