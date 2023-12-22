The Thai Cheese Tour Hits the Beachside at Nómada, Dusit Thani Hua Hin!

“A Cheesy Tour that Will Rock the Nation”

Join us on Saturday for the next Thai Cheese Tour pop-up destination, 27th January 2024, from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm at Nómada, nestled within the stunning grounds of Dusit Thani Hua Hin Hotel, to indulge in an exquisite fusion of Thai cheese flavours and global gourmet artistry.

Set against the backdrop of Hua Hin Beach only 2.5 hours drive from Bangkok, this tour promises a one-of-a-kind experience, celebrating the rich diversity of Thai ingredients and the art of traditional South American cooking techniques.

At Nómada, the renowned Peruvian chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino collaborates closely with local farmers and fishermen, crafting a menu that seamlessly blends traditional recipes with innovative culinary expertise. The ambiance, with the scent of an open-fire grill mingling with the fresh ocean air, creates a coastal dining experience that is unparalleled.

The highlight of this tour is the Thai Cheese Buffet, an abundant spread showcasing over 20 local Thai cheeses, artisanal and homemade cold cuts, and charcuterie. All this is available for just 1900++ THB per person, including 1 glass of wine—an incredible deal that promises to tantalise taste buds and elevate culinary expectations. Nómada fire and grill with Live Sea and Land live Stations and Nómada dishes with a twist, inspired by local Thai Cheese! Entertainment highlights include a Fire Show and live DJ music!.

GranMonte, Thailand’s only GI (Geographical Indication) Thai wine, accompanies the Thai cheese offerings, promising an incredible journey through Thailand’s unique terroirs. This harmonious fusion of flavours is a testament to the culinary delight awaiting guests.

Join us at Nómada, Dusit Thani Hua Hin, on Saturday, 27th January 2024, from 6:00 pm – 10.00 pm to savour this extraordinary Thai Cheese Buffet. As the evening unfolds, immerse yourself in a spectacular Fire performance and vibrant live DJ music, adding an extra dimension to this gastronomic affair.

Thai Cheese Buffet at Nómada, Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Date: Saturday, 27th January 2024

Outlet: Nómada at Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Offer: Thai Cheese buffet and Nómada Sea and Land live station

Price: 1900++ per person including 1 glass of wine

Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Entertainment Program: Fire show: 9.00 pm – 9.15 pm DJ: 6:00 pm – 10.00 pm



How to Book:

Booking link: https://bit.ly/DTHHChat

Phone: +66 (0)32 520 009 Ext.2899

Email: dthhfb@dusit.com

The Thai Cheese Tour is an extraordinary culinary experience that brings together the best of Thai cheese, gourmet delicacies, and rock-inspired entertainment. Stay tuned for more dates and join VIVIN Grocery on this journey to redefine Thai culinary experiences with a rocking twist.

