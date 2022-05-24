There are now even more ways to follow Hua Hin Today online

Follow Hua Hin Today on Google News or via your RSS feed

With so much new content posted online every day, it can be difficult to keep up to date with the latest news and information.

People try to consume content in a variety of ways.

Some visit a website directly, others rely on social media, while some subscribe to a newsletter or find information via Google searches to keep them informed.

There are pros and cons to all these different methods, and much of it comes down to personal preference.

But now, we are pleased to announce that there are a couple of new ways for readers to easily consume our content.

Readers can keep up to date with the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin Today via Google News.

Google News is the tech giant’s news platform that offers users a fast and easy way to stay on top of current events.

Specifically, Google News allows you to ‘follow’ news topics (such as technology or sport), news sources (such as Hua Hin Today) and locations (such as Hua Hin).

The news stories are then conveniently displayed either on your desktop or via the Google News mobile app.

It’s quick and easy to set up.

How to follow Hua Hin Today on Google News

It is really easy to follow Hua Hin Today on Google News.

For people using a web or mobile browser, simply head to our page on Google News here

And click on ‘Follow’.

For people who use the Google New mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android, select the ‘following’ tab, then search for ‘Hua Hin Today’ and select the ‘star’ icon.

Hua Hin Today RSS feed

And for people who still follow news via RSS, we haven’t forgotten about you!

While RSS perhaps isn’t the dominant technology it once was, it still offers a really convenient way to consume content.

Our RSS output has recently been updated, meaning that anyone with an RSS reader can now follow the Hua Hin Today feed via the link here.

Simply add the link to your respective RSS reader to view Hua Hin Today content as soon as it is posted on our website.

Hua Hin Today: Where people in Hua Hin look first

The inclusion of Hua Hin Today in Google News and the updating of our RSS output is the latest step we have taken to make our content even more accessible to our readership.

Regardless of where you connect with us, be it in print, online, on social media, via our newsletter or now via Google News or your RSS reader, there have never been more ways to read our content.

We also recently launched our twice weekly newsletter – you can subscribe here.

In addition, and predominantly for the benefit of Thai language readers, the e-version of the newspaper is now available in OOKBEE, the e-bookstore which is popular in Thailand.

OOKBEE has more than 1.5 million users in Thailand and is the leading platform to access digital versions of magazines and newspapers online.

