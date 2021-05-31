There has never been a better time to visit Hua Hin’s waterparks

Water parks in Hua Hin are due to re-open this week after some of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 were eased.

And to help welcome back customers, both of Hua Hin’s water parks are offering deals on tickets so people can enjoy a fun day out on a budget.

Both the Vana Nava Hua Hin and Black Mountain Waterpark have slashed ticket prices meaning that thrill-seekers won’t need to break the bank for an action-packed day out.

At Vana Nava Hua Hin, on June 2nd & 3rd only, ticket prices cost just 300 THB, which includes entrance to the park, use of a locker, towel, 1 go on the VR slide and 100 THB credit for use inside the park.

Over at Black Mountain Waterpark, from June 5, ticket prices have been slashed to just 450 baht for adults and 225 THB for kids, while its free entry for children under 110cm.

However, tickets are on a first come, first serve basis, with entrance to the Black Mountain Waterpark limited to 250 people per day.

Both Vana Nava Hua Hin and Black Mountain Waterpark have been approved in accordance with the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) protocols and will operate with strict social distancing measures in place.

