This beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan was the most searched for in Thailand in 2022

A beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan has been revealed as the most searched for in Thailand, according to data released by Google.

Bo Thong Lang Bay in Prachuap Khiri Khan was found to be the beach with the most direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in 2022.

Bo Thong Lang Bay, which is located in Bang Saphan, received more direction requests than beaches located in provinces such as Surat Thani, Krabi and Phuket.

Google said: “Thailand’s beach destinations are popular with both domestic and foreign tourists. Top beaches with the most direction requests and interactions on Google Maps in 2022 are located in six provinces including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Rayong, Krabi, and Phuket.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports describes Bo Thong Lang Bay as “a small bay with a beach that curves in a beautiful circular shape. It is a white sandy beach. When the tide is low, the beach area is suitable for swimming. It is a popular place for tourists to swim and relax because the water is shallow and there is a rocky island in the middle of the bay. It is a bay surrounded by rocks, so there are few waves and is suitable for swimming. Shops and restaurants are around the beach and beach chairs are available for tourists.”

Part of the attraction of Bo Thong Lang Bay are the tiny islands located in the middle of the bay that appear during low tide, which also reveals the vast white sand beach.

According to reviews on Google Maps left by visitors to the beach, Bo Thong Lang Bay has a 4.5 star rating from more than 900 reviews.

“This is a perfect place to relax. The shops serve delicious meal at affordable prices. Locals are friendly and helpful. It’s nice to spend weekends here,” read one review.

“Lovely little bay with great, inexpensive seafood restaurants,” read another.

Other reviews were equally as positive.

“Nice bay for swimming. Some restaurants. Good for relaxing. Good for kids, water not too deep.”

“Simple restaurants, but great seafood and other Thai dishes at good price. Because of the Buddhist temple serving of alcohol may be limited. Relatively clean beach with small waves, which is good for children for playing.”

“awesome place….nice to have lunch by the beach”

“Peaceful place, good for relax”

“Cute little private cove loved by the locals.”

According to Google Maps, Bo Thong Lang Bay is approximately a 2.5 hour drive from Hua Hin town centre.

The best way to visit the bay is by car with drivers taking Highway Number 4 to Bang Saphan, before turning left to Amphoe Bang Saphan at kilometer marker 397.

You then need to drive along Highway Number 3169 which is connected to Klang Ao Road. Keep driving along the beach to the entrance of Ao Bo Thonglang.

Alternatively, find Bo Thong Lang Bay on Google Maps.

Meanwhile, Google says that 2022 saw Thais gradually resume travelling as the Covid-19 pandemic in the country continued to improve. According to data from Google Maps, there was a significant increase in commute searches on Google Maps compared to 2021.

Cycling directions requests increased by 30% and walking directions requests increased by 110%. There was also more than a 50% increase in driving directions requests while transit directions requests more than doubled.

Top beaches in Thailand in 2022

Bo Thong Lang Bay, Prachuap Khiri Khan Samae Beach, Chon Buri Haad Wai Nam, Surat Thani Sai Nuan Beach, Surat Thani Bang Por Beach, Surat Thani Ta Yai Beach, Chon Buri Nam Rin Beach, Rayong Baan Tai Beach, Surat Thani Noppharat Thara Beach, Krabi Thala Beach, Phuket

