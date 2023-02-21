This festival in Cha Am is a celebration of two of the world’s most popular drinks

If you’re a fan of both coffee and craft beer, there’s an event happening in Cha-am in March that you won’t want to miss – the Sun Coffee and Moon Craft festival.

This unique event combines two of the world’s most popular beverages in a single festival, with coffee featured during the day and craft beers taking center stage at night.

The Sun Coffee and Moon Craft festival takes place over the weekend of March 17-19 and offers visitors a chance to sample a wide range of high-quality coffee and other craft products.

During the day, independent coffee growers set up booths and offer visitors a chance to taste their latest creations. You can expect to find a wide range of coffee types, including Arabica, Robusta, and specialty blends.

In addition to coffee tasting, the festival also features workshops on coffee brewing techniques, latte art, and other related topics. Experts in the field share their knowledge and experience, providing a unique learning opportunity for coffee enthusiasts.

As the sun sets and the moon rises, the festival shifts its focus to craft beverages.

There is live music and entertainment all day, as well as craft bakeries, workshops, food trucks and vintage clothes and art stalls.

The Sun Coffee and Moon Craft festival is a great opportunity to experience the unique coffee and craft cultures of Thailand and learn more about the local industries.

From the unique location at Hua Hin One, enjoy the live music performances, and delicious food stalls, the festival offers a full sensory experience that is not to be missed.

If you’re in Thailand and love coffee and craft beverages, make sure to check out the Sun Coffee and Moon Craft festival in Cha-am.

It’s a one-of-a-kind event that is sure to satisfy both your caffeine and craft cravings.

