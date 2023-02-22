This is a must see event: Phetchaburi to hold 36th Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival March 17-26

A colourful and vibrant festival is happening in Phetchaburi in March and it is an absolute must see event.

The 36th Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival will take place in Phetchaburi between March 17-26.

The annual event is a celebration of the region’s rich history and traditions, and is held around Phra Nakhon Khiri, more commonly known as Khao Wang in Mueang district, the park honoring King Rama IV of the Chakri Dynasty.

The event aims to pay homage to King Rama IV, King Rama V, King Rama VI, King Rama IX, who have shown great kindness to Phetchaburi province, as well as to promote tourism in the region.

The festival is held over several days and it features a wide range of activities and events that showcase the local culture.

The festival aims to tell the story of the town’s history, from its ancient roots as a bustling trading center to its modern-day status as a vibrant cultural and gastronomic hub.

Visitors to the festival can enjoy traditional Thai performances, cultural exhibitions, and food stalls, as well as the opportunity to explore the historic sites and natural beauty of the region.

One of the highlights of the Phra Nakhon Khiri festival is the spectacular fireworks show that takes place at Khao Wang.

In addition to the daily firework show, the festival offers a variety of other cultural performances, including traditional Thai dances and music, as well as demonstrations of local handicrafts such as silk weaving and pottery.

Visitors can also participate in traditional Thai ceremonies and rituals, such as alms-giving to monks and the lighting of candles and incense at local temples.

Foodies will love the festival’s many food stalls, which offer a tempting array of traditional Thai dishes of Phetchaburi famous cuisine.

This year’s festival officially gets underway at 5pm on March 17 with a parade of classic antique cars from the Thai Antique Car Association.

The official opening ceremony will then take place at 7:30pm with students from Phetchaburi Rajabhat University performing on the centre stage at Khao Wang.

This year’s event will see the festival divided into three zones.

Zone 1 is located around the National Museum, Phra Nakhon Khiri (Khao Wang), and is decorated in energy saving LED lights from street level up to the viewpoint on top of Khao Wang.

The top of Khao Wang is also where the firework display takes place. This year, the size and amount of the fireworks have been reduced in order to minimize noise and vibrations that may affect Phethaburi’s ancient buildings and historical sites.

Organisers say the opening ceremony on March 17 will include 500 fireworks, with another display featuring 340 fireworks planned for 9pm.

Between March 18-26, a firework display featuring 340 fireworks will take place daily from 9pm.

Zone 2 of the festival will be located in the area of Chaloem Phra Kiat Park and will feature various cultural activities by the Provincial Cultural Office of Phetchaburi, such as Thai silk weaving, musical performances and cultural shows.

There will also be demonstrations of local cuisine from the 8 districts of Phetchaburi, while the craftsmanship of Phetchaburi city artisans will also be showcased.

Visitors can also taste delicacies from famous chefs participating in the event and have fun with cultural contests and competitions, such as dessert-making and flower garland-making competitions. The event also includes photography exhibitions, sales of agricultural and OTOP and a plethora of tasty street food.

Zone 3 is located around Benjamarachutit School and will feature various cars on display and for sale in what has been dubbed the “Phra Nakhon Khiri-Mueang Phetchaburi Motor Show”.

Visitors can take advantage of special promotions, great deals, and numerous freebies offered by all car brands.

The event provides a shuttle service and a tour route starting from Cable Car Station and which travels through Phetchaburi town centre.

The Phra Nakhon Khiri festival is a wonderful celebration of Thai culture and history, and it offers visitors a unique and unforgettable experience.

Whether you are a seasoned traveler or a first-time visitor to Thailand, this colorful and vibrant event is not to be missed.

