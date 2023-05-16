This is what tourists to Hua Hin will look like in 2033

A study by Amadeus, the world’s leading global provider of travel technology solutions, has given an insight into the tourist of the future.

Attendees at the May meeting of the Royal Coast Riviera Club saw a presentation from Anthony Hoglund, Vice President & General Counsel, Asia Pacific for Amadeus who revealed the different types of tourists who are most likely to visit Hua Hin and Thailand over the next decade.

The Amadeus Traveler Tribes 2033 study was released earlier this year and aimed to identify how 1.947bn travelers will evolve over the next 10 years based on their developing traits, behaviors, and preferences.

The study surveyed 10,345 travelers from 15 countries and collected 5.84 million data points and study identified four Traveler Tribes:

Pioneering Pathfinders: Young, tech-savvy travelers who are always looking for new experiences.

Memory Makers: Older travelers who are more traditional in their travel behaviors.

Excited Experimentalists: Travelers who are excited about the future of travel but are also concerned about the impact of technology on travel.

Travel Tech-fluencers: Travelers who are influential in the travel space and are always looking for the latest and greatest travel technology.

The study predicts that the tourists who visit destinations in Thailand in 2033 will be a diverse group, with a wide range of interests and motivations. However, there are a few key trends that are likely to shape the future of tourism in Hua Hin.

One of the most significant trends is the rise of the Pioneering Pathfinders. These are young, tech-savvy travelers who are always looking for new experiences, who are aged between 23 and 41. They are drawn to Hua Hin for its laid-back atmosphere, its beautiful beaches, and its rich history and culture. They are also likely to be interested in sustainable tourism practices.

According to the report, Pioneering Pathfinders have an above-average income that lets them live a progressive, fast-paced life, always looking for their next big adventure. They’re forward looking because over 50% own a VR headset, NFT, or smart speaker (much higher ownership compared to other Traveler Tribes).

And they’re fast paced because they’re open to calculated risk. That’s why 43% have invested in stocks/shares and 65% own cryptocurrency.

Pioneering Pathfinders don’t buy technology for show. They consider functionality too. For example, 68% own a smart fitness tracker. This is because they know they need to manage their fast-paced lives, especially with a family to care for. As a result, 79% say that health and well-being dictate their decisions.

Despite their fast-paced lifestyle, the Pioneering Pathfinders have an emerging sensitive side. They care about the planet – already in 2023, 42% own an electric car. And they’re more likely than other Traveler Tribes to volunteer in their local community.

In 2033, Memory Makers are also likely to make up the majority of tourists visiting Hua Hin.

According to the report, 44% of Memory Makers are aged 42 or older. This means they’re habitual, indicated by a 70% preference for familiar technologies over 30% preference for new and emerging ones. This extends into their experience as well.

They’re less likely to have changed jobs or sought out new vocational skills in the past year (compared to other Traveler Tribes) and have low to medium income levels.

It also reinforces their preference for habit, and they’re 24% more loss averse than other travelers. This means the future is a daunting prospect for them.

You can read the report in full at: https://amadeus.com/traveler-tribes

