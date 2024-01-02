Thousands head to the beach as Hua Hin welcomes 2024 with dazzling firework display

Hua Hin beach became the centre of celebrations with a breathtaking display of 2,024 fireworks illuminating the sea to usher in the New Year.

The event attracted thousands of both Thai and international tourists, creating a lively and vibrant atmosphere along the beachfront.

The countdown, known as “Chang presents Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2024,” was presided over by Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister.

Key figures such as Mr. Polkrit Phuangwalaisin, the District Chief of Hua Hin, Mr. Akarawich Thephasit, the Director of Central Region Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, the Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, and Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana, the President of Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, were also in attendance.

The event, which was organized by TAT, the Proud Group, Chang Beverages, Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., Ch. Karnchang Public Company Limited, and local entrepreneurs, aimed not only to bid farewell to the old year but also to promote tourism in the region during the New Year festival.

Hosted in the beachfront area of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, the event served as an example to the region’s commitment to becoming a prime tourist destination.

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the fireworks and pyrotechnics show, enhanced by the expertise of renowned DJs .

The display, a tradition now in its 11th year, featured a continuous 10-minute extravaganza of fireworks that lit up the sky and sea, adding a burst of color to the night.

The event was also a nod to environmental responsibility, as it aimed to minimize plastic use, ensuring the sustainability and enduring beauty of Hua Hin beach.

Hua Hin’s New Year’s Eve celebration not only provided a visual treat but also reinforced the town’s reputation as a hub for major events, promising continued growth and excitement in the years to come.

